The reason this dog went up for adoption breaks TikTok users' hearts

A dog named Snowflake was surrendered to an animal shelter because her owners couldn't handle taking care of her and their new baby.

By Christian Norm

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - This dog's heartbroken look hit TikTokers hard, and her story was even more heart-wrenching.

The reason this dog got surrendered to an animal shelter broke millions of people's hearts on TikTok.
The reason this dog got surrendered to an animal shelter broke millions of people's hearts on TikTok.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/humanebroward

A dog named Snowflake at the Humane Society of Broward County in Florida created quite a stir on TikTok last week.

"Snowflake is a beautiful 3-year-old American bulldog mix that is full of happy energy," Broward County's humane society told Newsweek.

"All of the staff and volunteers love her," they added.

Why do cats meow so much?
Cat Guide Why do cats meow so much?

Per the caption of a now-viral video, Snowflake's owners surrendered her to the animal shelter.

"Sadly, this sweetheart was given up because a new baby arrived in her house, so she found herself in a noisy shelter wondering what happened. Snowflake is usually very playful and loving with everyone around her, but she became depressed very quickly in the shelter environment," according to the Humane Society of Broward County.

The clip touched thousands of social media users and boasts over 100,000 views.

TikTok fame helps this dog attract a new family!

Snowflake was thrilled to be leaving the shelter with her new family.
Snowflake was thrilled to be leaving the shelter with her new family.  © Screenshot/TikTok/humanebroward

Many TikTokers felt sorry for the depressed dog.

Hundreds of commenters chimed in, with some dubbing her former owners heartless. Others sent well wishes and hoped she'd find a new family soon.

More than a few TikTokers were smitten and wanted to know how they could adopt the pooch.

Cat carrier houses surprise stowaway in "dad move" vet visit
Cats Cat carrier houses surprise stowaway in "dad move" vet visit

Luckily for Snowflake, this TikTok video didn't just make her famous; it also helped her find a new family too!

The shelter took to TikTok to share the happy news, writing, "Snowflake was adopted!" They also shared footage of the dog jumping into her new family's car like she had known them her whole life.

In the same post, shelter workers reminded TikTokers that while Snowflake has gotten a second chance at happiness, other dogs are still waiting for new families.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/humanebroward

More on Dogs: