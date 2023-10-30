The reason this dog went up for adoption breaks TikTok users' hearts

Fort Lauderdale, Florida - This dog's heartbroken look hit TikTokers hard, and her story was even more heart-wrenching.

The reason this dog got surrendered to an animal shelter broke millions of people's hearts on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/humanebroward

A dog named Snowflake at the Humane Society of Broward County in Florida created quite a stir on TikTok last week.

"Snowflake is a beautiful 3-year-old American bulldog mix that is full of happy energy," Broward County's humane society told Newsweek.

"All of the staff and volunteers love her," they added.

Per the caption of a now-viral video, Snowflake's owners surrendered her to the animal shelter.

"Sadly, this sweetheart was given up because a new baby arrived in her house, so she found herself in a noisy shelter wondering what happened. Snowflake is usually very playful and loving with everyone around her, but she became depressed very quickly in the shelter environment," according to the Humane Society of Broward County.

The clip touched thousands of social media users and boasts over 100,000 views.