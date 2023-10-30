The reason this dog went up for adoption breaks TikTok users' hearts
Fort Lauderdale, Florida - This dog's heartbroken look hit TikTokers hard, and her story was even more heart-wrenching.
A dog named Snowflake at the Humane Society of Broward County in Florida created quite a stir on TikTok last week.
"Snowflake is a beautiful 3-year-old American bulldog mix that is full of happy energy," Broward County's humane society told Newsweek.
"All of the staff and volunteers love her," they added.
Per the caption of a now-viral video, Snowflake's owners surrendered her to the animal shelter.
"Sadly, this sweetheart was given up because a new baby arrived in her house, so she found herself in a noisy shelter wondering what happened. Snowflake is usually very playful and loving with everyone around her, but she became depressed very quickly in the shelter environment," according to the Humane Society of Broward County.
The clip touched thousands of social media users and boasts over 100,000 views.
TikTok fame helps this dog attract a new family!
Many TikTokers felt sorry for the depressed dog.
Hundreds of commenters chimed in, with some dubbing her former owners heartless. Others sent well wishes and hoped she'd find a new family soon.
More than a few TikTokers were smitten and wanted to know how they could adopt the pooch.
Luckily for Snowflake, this TikTok video didn't just make her famous; it also helped her find a new family too!
The shelter took to TikTok to share the happy news, writing, "Snowflake was adopted!" They also shared footage of the dog jumping into her new family's car like she had known them her whole life.
In the same post, shelter workers reminded TikTokers that while Snowflake has gotten a second chance at happiness, other dogs are still waiting for new families.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/humanebroward