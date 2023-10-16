This dog's frantic search for his favorite human breaks TikTokers' hearts

Sydney, Australia - Due to chronic health conditions, Steph Kelly has been stuck at the hospital for a long time. When her husband came home smelling like her, their dog Oatley went wild looking for his favorite human! A TikTok video of the dog's frantic search for Steph broke millions of TikTokers' hearts.

Thousands were heartbroken to see how much this dog misses his favorite human. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@stephkkelly

Though Steph has had to deal with cardiac arrhythmia her whole life, the 28-year-old woman has been stuck in the hospital for treatment more often than usual lately.

Her husband can visit but, due to hospital rules, her beloved dog Oakley isn't allowed in.

A few days ago, Steph's husband spent the night with her in the hospital room. When he came back home in the morning, their dog Oatley was convinced that Steph was back as well. The TikTok video shows the dog's frantic but ultimately fruitless search for his mama.

When Steph saw how desperately Oatley searched for her, she was heartbroken.

She decided to share the heartbreaking footage on her TikTok channel with the caption, "I miss them both so much it hurts."