This dog's frantic search for his favorite human breaks TikTokers' hearts
Sydney, Australia - Due to chronic health conditions, Steph Kelly has been stuck at the hospital for a long time. When her husband came home smelling like her, their dog Oatley went wild looking for his favorite human! A TikTok video of the dog's frantic search for Steph broke millions of TikTokers' hearts.
Though Steph has had to deal with cardiac arrhythmia her whole life, the 28-year-old woman has been stuck in the hospital for treatment more often than usual lately.
Her husband can visit but, due to hospital rules, her beloved dog Oakley isn't allowed in.
A few days ago, Steph's husband spent the night with her in the hospital room. When he came back home in the morning, their dog Oatley was convinced that Steph was back as well. The TikTok video shows the dog's frantic but ultimately fruitless search for his mama.
When Steph saw how desperately Oatley searched for her, she was heartbroken.
She decided to share the heartbreaking footage on her TikTok channel with the caption, "I miss them both so much it hurts."
This dog's frantic search for his owner touches millions
The video of the dog looking for his hospital-bound owner boasts over 1.3 million views.
"I have been in hospital for five weeks, but I have had one week at home in between," Steph told Newsweek. "When the video went up, it had been two weeks since I had last seen Oatley."
Thousands wrote it to say that the clip made them cry.
One wrote, "Stop Steph I'm crying. This is both so adorable but so heartbreaking."
Thousands of others wished her well and hoped she'd get to go home to Oatley very soon.
Even though dogs aren't allowed in the hospital, once in a while Steph can go outside and give her dog some cuddles as another sweet TikTok shows.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@stephkkelly