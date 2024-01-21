This dog's reaction to a giant version of his favorite toy is just too sweet!

Ohio - This golden retriever's humans dressed up as their dog's favorite toy: a yellow ducky. The dog absolutely loved it, and so did the internet!

Charlie the dog couldn't contain his excitement at seeing this huge stuffed duck! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@charlie_the_golden18

A 6-year-old dog named Charlie is an animal influencer with over half a million followers on Instagram, and it's easy to see why!

His humans' latest stunt has the internet crying happy tears.

The thing is, this golden retriever loves stuffed yellow ducks. They are undoubtedly his favorite toy of all time.

"About four years ago, he got his first duck toy that we named Mr. Quackers. It was immediately his most favorite thing and still is to this day," his owner told Newsweek.

Apparently, Charlie always has a stuffed duck with him and even likes to use Mr. Quackers as a pillow.

The golden retriever's duck collection has grown significantly over the years, and Charlie loves them all.

Recently, his owners wanted to up the duck game and came up with a wild idea.

They decided to dress up as a giant human-sized duck plush!