TikTok goes wild over dog's hilariously relatable beach before-and-after

Sydney, Australia - A dog has won the hearts of millions on TikTok after his owner showed off his dramatic before-and-after from a day at the beach. Spoiler alert: this pooch is dog-tired!

TikTokers say they can relate to how this dog feels on his way to and from the beach. © Screenshot/TikTok/archiethelabkelpie

This now viral TikTok video features a black Labrador named Archie from Australia. The caption of the clip reads, "MOOD on the way to the beach vs on the way home."

In the popular video, Archie is first seen sitting in the back seat of his owner's car, and he looks super excited and silky.

Then after a cut, the cute clip shows what a romp around the beach did to this energetic dog.

After his beach time, Archie is wet, dirty, and half asleep in the back seat. It looks like this pooch is tuckered out and can barely keep his eyes open!

The adorable clip boasts three million views and more than 670,000 likes.