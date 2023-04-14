TikTok goes wild over dog's hilariously relatable beach before-and-after

A TikTok video of a Labrador showing the difference between how he looks before and after a trip to the beach has melted millions of hearts.

By Christian Norm

Sydney, Australia - A dog has won the hearts of millions on TikTok after his owner showed off his dramatic before-and-after from a day at the beach. Spoiler alert: this pooch is dog-tired!

TikTokers say they can relate to how this dog feels on his way to and from the beach.
This now viral TikTok video features a black Labrador named Archie from Australia. The caption of the clip reads, "MOOD on the way to the beach vs on the way home."

In the popular video, Archie is first seen sitting in the back seat of his owner's car, and he looks super excited and silky.

Then after a cut, the cute clip shows what a romp around the beach did to this energetic dog.

After his beach time, Archie is wet, dirty, and half asleep in the back seat. It looks like this pooch is tuckered out and can barely keep his eyes open!

The adorable clip boasts three million views and more than 670,000 likes.

TikTokers love this dog's before-and-after beach trip transformation

Archie the dog struggled to keep his eyes open after his eventual beach day.
Archie's owner, Brooke Harding, told Newsweek that the pooch loves playing at the beach.

"As soon as he gets his bearings, he knows exactly where we're going and he gets very excited," she said.

"We usually take a ball launcher and he loves chasing that, but if we don't have a ball, he likes running away from the waves, too," Harding added.

She said that on the day she captured the before-and-after of Archie on the way to and from the beach, the dog tuckered himself out after 30 minutes of running around.

The ride home was a calm but sandy affair, Harding told the outlet.

In the comments of the viral clip, TikTokers gushed over the adorable dog.

While many dubbed the clip evidence of a successful day, more than a few empathized with the pooch's exhaustion and said that the same thing happens to them when they go to the beach.

