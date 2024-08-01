TikTokers are in awe of this sweet dog's kitten rescue mission!

Tennessee - Tristan the Golden Retriever was on a mission to get his owner Aly's attention. When Aly figured out why her dog was so insistent, she also jumped into action. Together the two rescued a helpless kitten !

This dog's mission has TIkTokers melting. He rescued a kitten! © Screenshot/TikTok/@alywiththedogs

Tristan had been trying unsuccessfully to convince his human to come outside with him for an entire day.

Aly, who's got four big Golden Retrievers, thought nothing of her pooch's persistent nudging until Tristan refused to stop.

She was immediately glad she finally listened when Tristan led her to a helpless black kitten in the grass near the shed in her backyard.

"I'd hoped Mom would come get him. but after 12 hours, no sign of her and it had started to rain... [it was] time to go inside and warm up," Aly explained in a TikTok video.

The sweet clip shows a very tiny newborn cat, that clearly wouldn't have made it without Aly and Tristan's help.

"Looks like we've been chosen by the cat distribution system," Aly wrote at the end of the sweet video.