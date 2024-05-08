Drunken vultures have to sober up at wildlife rescue!

Watertown, Connecticut - A local animal welfare authority in the state of Connecticut noticed that two black vultures had somehow gotten themselves drunk!

Those birds are definitely gonna feel this in the morning...

But how did they get drunk in the first place?

Well, vultures are scavenger birds, and they likely ate something that had fermented.

The birds were reportedly taken in by Watertown Animal Control and then transferred to wildlife rehabilitation center A Place Called Hope.

"One moment, [they] passed out, the next they were explosive and feisty," Christine Cummings, director of the rehab center, said.

"We had to run a battery of tests to eliminate our theories, and kept fearing the worst."

The team examined the birds, determining that they were simply "too drunk to fly."

This type of incident isn't as unusual as you might think. Cummings went on to explain that incidents involving fermented food residues can occur in other birds as well, which means they likely see occurrences like this from time to time.