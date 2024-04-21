"Drunk" birds prove to be a flight risk and head to rehab!

Watertown, Connecticut - Drunk birds are flight risks! Two vultures went dumpster diving and got into something that made them too drunk to fly. Luckily, animal rescuers helped the birds get sober.

This drunk bird had to head to the rehabilitation center to sober up. © Screenshot/Facebook/A Place Called Hope

The two big black birds were found birds disoriented near a dumpster in Watertown, Connecticut.

Rescuers from A Place Called Hope, a rehabilitation center for wild animals, took the birds under their protective wing.

The vultures showed strange symptoms, as Fox News reports, specifically, they kept losing consciousness.

"One moment, [they] passed out; the next, they were explosive and feisty. We had to run a battery of tests to eliminate our theories and kept fearing the worst," Director Christine Cummings told the media outlet.

It turned out that the animals weren't sick; they were just very intoxicated.

They'd managed to gobble up a bunch of fermented fruit that was in the dumpster!