Farmer kills more than 100 endangered crocodiles after major storm ruins enclosure

Lamphun, Thailand - In late September, a Thai crocodile farmer was forced to put down 125 endangered Siamese crocodiles after their enclosure was devastated in a major typhoon.

A Thai crocodile farmer was forced to put down 125 Siamese crocodiles. © IMAGO/Pond5 Images

As a massive typhoon hit Lamphun in northern Thailand, 37-year-old crocodile farmer Natthapak Khumkad was faced with an impossible choice – kill his 125 crocodiles, or risk them escaping into the population.

The enclosure had sustained serious storm damage, with one wall at significant risk of collapsing. With nowhere else to take them and the risk posed by escaped 13-foot crocodiles too high, he was forced to put them down on September 22.

In an interview with CNN, Khumkad revealed just how difficult and traumatic the decision was and the harrowing circumstances in which it had to be done.

"I had to make the most difficult decision of my life to kill them all," he said. "My family and I discussed if the wall collapsed the damage to people’s lives would be far bigger than we can control."

"It would involve people’s lives and public safety," he said. "I had to make a decision in less than 24 hours when I saw the erosion progressed rapidly."

Khumkad put down his more than 125 Siamese crocodiles via electrocution, having informed local authorities of the situation and exhausting all other options.