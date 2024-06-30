Giant "dinosaur" of an alligator blocks road and snaps at drivers!

Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina - In North Carolina, firefighters found themselves facing the mammoth task of driving a giant alligator off of the road!

The monstrous alligator was lying in the middle of the road. © Screenshot/Facebook/Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Rescue

"Just when you think you've seen it all.....! Then you go help the brothers in blue remove a dinosaur from the road!" the Boiling Spring Lakes Fire Department wrote on their Facebook page about the joint operation with the local police.

What was lying dormant on the asphalt on Friday can truly be described as a "dinosaur," as the accompanying images make clear

The armored lizard, which was about 12 feet meters long, was in the middle of the street and kept snapping at passing cars.

As the creature refused to move and initial attempts to guide it safely off the road failed, the emergency crew did what they do best: "we flowed some water."

In the face of a "gentle shower" that hit the alligator, the beast accepted its defeat to the firefighters and retreated from the road.

"A quick pack up and crews were back in service and cleared the roadway," the department said.