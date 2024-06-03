Hotel guests stumble upon furry invader in their bathtub!

Amarillo, Texas - Double bookings are bad news, but they're even worse when the other guest happens to be a real animal !

Texas hotel guests were welcomed by a prairie dog in their tub! © Screenshot/Facebook/Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center

A mother and daughter were traveling from Ohio to California when they made a stop at The Big Texan Hotel in Amarillo, Texas.



As the two entered their booked room, they were shocked – and amused – to find a prairie dog in the bathtub!

The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center shared the crazy story on Facebook, saying the hotel staff called them in to pull the furry invader from the bath.

Experienced animal rescuer Christy Rowley told The Dodo that this case of the prairie dog in the tub was a real head-scratcher.

"We are very rarely surprised by any situation wildlife finds themselves in. However, it was definitely one of our more unusual calls!" she said.