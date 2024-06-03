Hotel guests stumble upon furry invader in their bathtub!
Amarillo, Texas - Double bookings are bad news, but they're even worse when the other guest happens to be a real animal!
A mother and daughter were traveling from Ohio to California when they made a stop at The Big Texan Hotel in Amarillo, Texas.
As the two entered their booked room, they were shocked – and amused – to find a prairie dog in the bathtub!
The Wild West Wildlife Rehabilitation Center shared the crazy story on Facebook, saying the hotel staff called them in to pull the furry invader from the bath.
Experienced animal rescuer Christy Rowley told The Dodo that this case of the prairie dog in the tub was a real head-scratcher.
"We are very rarely surprised by any situation wildlife finds themselves in. However, it was definitely one of our more unusual calls!" she said.
Prairie dog was quite frightened during hotel rescue
Rowley explained that the large rodent was very scared when she came to get it out of the hotel room.
"It was hiding in the corner of the tub, huddled up, trying to look as small as possible," she recalled. "But when it saw me, it darted around and around, doing laps, trying to escape."
Once Rowley got the animal carrier in the tub, the furry critter didn't need any convincing. It jumped right in!
"It went in so fast the kennel slid across the tub," Rowley said. She took the prairie dog back to the animal rehabilitation center, where it's now recovering from the adventure.
Per the center's post, the two travelers took the wild event in stride.
"The extraction went smoothly, leaving a heartwarming anecdote for the family and friends to cherish. Welcome to Texas!" The rescuers wrote on Facebook.
