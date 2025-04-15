Large group of orcas take on giant blue whale in shock bloody deathmatch
Bremer Bay, Australia - The employees of the company Naturaliste Charters Whale Watching could hardly believe their eyes when they saw what this orca group was up to.
The guides, who have certainly experienced some fascinating moments during their work, had been off the coast of Bremer Bay in Western Australia when a blue whale and over 60 killer whales appeared in front of them.
What followed were 40 extremely brutal minutes in which the orcas hunted the 18-meter-long blue whale and finally brought it down with targeted attacks.
The tourist guides captured the incredible moment in several bloody pictures showing, among other things, how one of the killer whales dared to enter the blue whale's huge mouth and bite out a piece of meat.
One Facebook user suspects that the orcas were after the whale's tongue, which is said to taste particularly good to them.
How common is this sort of marine animal interaction?
"As the blue whale's fate was sealed, orcas celebrated with breaches and tail slaps," reads the Facebook post from Naturaliste Charters Whale Watching. "An extraordinary reminder of their role as apex predators in the ocean."
According to the company, it was only the fourth documented case of such an event to date.
At the end of last year, researchers in Bolivia were able to observe a group of killer whales attacking and eating the largest animal on earth.
Such attacks reveal how well the orcas work together strategically to kill such huge prey.
Cover photo: 123rf/shahidirfan100