Orphaned baby lamb is all alone in the world – then this sweet dog comes along

Austria - A sweet baby lamb named Simon had anything but an easy start in life. Soon after being born prematurely, Simon lost both his mother and brother.

The animal's owners had hoped that one of the other ewes would adopt the baby, but the rest of the flock rejected the lamb.

Even the other baby lambs had no interest in playing with little Simon!

Suddenly, Simon was all alone, and it was feared that this stroke of fate could cost him his life.

But a rescuer was close by – farm dog Digby, a Labrador, didn't hesitate for a second and took care of the orphan lamb.

In a video that has been viewed millions of times, you can see for yourself how the lamb and dog became a family.

It seems that Digby instinctively sensed that the lamb needed a friend when everyone else had rejected him.