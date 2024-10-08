Police chase koala through busy Sydney train station

Sydney, Australia - Police chased a rampaging koala on Tuesday after the furry fellow was spotted walking dangerously close to the tracks at a Sydney train station.

A koala was found wandering around Casula train station in Sydney's south-west. © Collage: Unsplash/Ellicia & IMAGO/AAP

Officers of the New South Wales (NSW) Police Department attended Casula train station in Sydney's south-west on Tuesday after a koala managed to make its way onto the platform, disrupting commuters.

The koala was a rare sighting at Casula, as populations of the popular endangered species continue to decline across much of Australia's east coast.

Footage taken by the station's security cameras shows the koala first investigating the lifts before deciding that it was best to take the stairs.

The little koala then proceeded to wander around the station, exploring the stairs and platforms and walking worryingly close to the tracks.

Once alerted by commuters, Transport for NSW contacted law enforcement and notified train drivers to move very slowly through the station to avoid risk.

Luckily, the koala's excursion occurred outside of rush hour, lessening the inconvenience for commuters and the danger to the koala.

Two officers attended the scene and attempted to escort the koala away from the tracks. It was at this point that it fled the scene of the crime, hopped the fence, and managed to evade the police.