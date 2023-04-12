Police discover 120 animals in "horrific conditions" at Tennessee home

Wilson County, Tennessee - Police and animal rights groups recently discovered a home with 120 animals that were being kept in "horrific conditions."

Rescue groups were recently deployed to a home in Wilson County, Tennessee where 120 animals were found living in awful conditions. © Collage: Screenshot / Facebook / The Animal Rescue Corps & Ashley O'Donnell

According to a release from the The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a non-profit based out of Washington DC that was deployed to the scene to assist local law enforcement, the large seizure was part of "a backyard breeding operation where animals have been cruelly confined without access to food, water, or the space to freely move."

The animals found at the home include dogs, cats, rabbits, and birds that were "used and bred for profit, with no regard for their needs or suffering."

ARC called in their partners with Redemption Road Rescue to provide species-appropriate care to chickens and turkeys that were also found on the site.

"I think this is one of the worst [cases] we've worked in Wilson County," Michael Cunningham, an ARC spokesperson told The Tennessean.



