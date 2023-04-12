Police discover 120 animals in "horrific conditions" at Tennessee home
Wilson County, Tennessee - Police and animal rights groups recently discovered a home with 120 animals that were being kept in "horrific conditions."
According to a release from the The Animal Rescue Corps (ARC), a non-profit based out of Washington DC that was deployed to the scene to assist local law enforcement, the large seizure was part of "a backyard breeding operation where animals have been cruelly confined without access to food, water, or the space to freely move."
The animals found at the home include dogs, cats, rabbits, and birds that were "used and bred for profit, with no regard for their needs or suffering."
ARC called in their partners with Redemption Road Rescue to provide species-appropriate care to chickens and turkeys that were also found on the site.
"I think this is one of the worst [cases] we've worked in Wilson County," Michael Cunningham, an ARC spokesperson told The Tennessean.
Conditions within the home were nightmarish and inhumane
Many of the animals were kept two to a cage in a large garage that was covered in urine and feces. There were also dangerously high levels of ammonia present.
Many were also found suffering from disease, injury, and other medical issues.
ARC is dedicated to helping every animal harmed get the care they need and find a new, safe space to call home.
"We will document the cruelties these animals have endured, fight for permanent custody, and prepare evidence packages for legal proceeding," ARC said, and vowed to "work toward loving, happy lives for every single one of these animals."
Captain Scott Moore of the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office says they are reviewing the case to determine if charges will be brought against the homeowner.
The Animal Rescue Corps is accepting donations to help ensure all the animals receive medical attention and find new homes.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot / Facebook / The Animal Rescue Corps & Ashley O'Donnell