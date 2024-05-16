Raccoon interrupts Philadelphia v. NYCFC match in the most hilarious way!

Chester, Pennsylvania - Wednesday's MLS matchup between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC was briefly interrupted by a furry field invader as one raccoon decided he wanted to be part of the action!

A raccoon charged onto the field of play during the MLS matchup between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC. © USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The game was stopped for around five minutes while stadium security hilariously chased the animal, trying to capture and remove it from the grass.



Despite lacking real pace, the raccoon showed some impressive footwork to evade the lumbering stadium staff, one of whom was trying to collect him in a plastic garbage can.

"At what point are we just rooting for him?!" AppleTV co-commentator and former Chicago Fire player Calen Carr asked.

The answer came from the bleachers as the Subaru Park chanted "Raccoon, Raccoon," while commentator Callum Williams also gave his backing to the unexpected star of the night, shouting: "Go on, raccoon!"

The Philadelphia Union said in a post on X that the raccoon had been "put in good hands" with a pest control company and then "safely released."

MLS, meanwhile, dubbed the raccoon "Raquinho" in a post.