Shark leaves "heartfelt" message for woman in viral drone video!

Florida - While shark attacks are a regular occurrence in Florida, encounters with the predators don't always end in tragedy!

While shark attacks are a regular occurrence in Florida, encounters with the predators don't always end in tragedy! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@yogi.backpack

Footage from a travel vlogger shows that there are other ways of doing things.



She filmed a shark that apparently had nothing but love to share.

At the end of July, Yogi Health posted the footage of a drone on TikTok along with the kind regards of a shark from the Florida Keys.

"When you spot a shark with your drone .. and it leaves you a [love note,]" reads on-screen text.

"I don't know if everyone will see it, but I sure did when it happened," wrote Rebecca Puckett in the post.

"Amazing when I was just flying my drone and spotted this beautiful shark! How grateful to have such amazing creatures in the ocean."

The clip shows a smaller specimen of the dreaded marine predators swimming around, suddenly turning around and swirling the water at the surface with its tail fin. The little wave that the "nice" nurse shark makes in the process creates an unmistakable heart shape in the water!