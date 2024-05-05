On a Wing and a Prayer: The oldest bird in the world is looking for love!
A female albatross recognized as the oldest known bird in the world recently lost her mate, but even at her age, she isn't ready to give up on love yet!
Wisdom is thought to be a shocking 72-year-old, but this Laysan albatross is still spry.
She was first identified in 1956 and wears a band number with the Z333, which is how researchers keep track of her, per the New York Post.
While Wisdom was spotted socializing with male birds in March, her long-time partner Akeakamai has not been seen for three nesting seasons.
Since albatrosses usually mate for life, this suggests that she may sadly have been widowed.
But it seems Wisdom won't be wasting too much time mourning. Per the US Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific's X post, this senior bird has been spotted flirting with new potential mates at the Midway Atoll Wildlife Refuge!
Wisdom has raised more than 30 chicks
Researchers think that during her long life, Wisdom has raised more than 30 chicks. Laysan albatrosses only lay a single egg each year.
Biologist Jon Plissner, who studies Wisdom, thinks she's probably laid 50 to 60 eggs, but that doesn't mean she's done yet.
"She was still actively courting other birds in March." Plissner told the USFWS, "She is quite spry for a septuagenarian."
Wisdom could lay an egg in December during the Laysan albatross breeding season.
The only thing Wisdom needs is a new mate. Will this septuagenarian bird get lucky?
Cover photo: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Pacific Region/Jon Plissner