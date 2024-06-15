Tourist captures horrifying spider hotel invasion: "Just Australian things"

Sydney, Australia - Poland native Marta has traveled the world, which is probably why she was able to keep her calm when she discovered a flood of creepy, crawling creatures in her hotel bathroom!

Marta has traveled the world, which is probably why she was able to keep her calm when she discovered a flood of creepy creatures in her hotel bathroom! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@marta.everywhere

"Just Australian things," she captioned the video, which has been terrifying many Instagram users since mid-May.

The clip shows hundreds of little spiders crawling wildly through the bathroom, mainly up the shower wall.

The viral hit has since received more than 24 million views and almost 400,000 likes.

While some users have written in the comments section that they would never want to travel to Australia after watching this video, Marta has continued her trip unfazed.

Thankfully, the young woman's other videos show only the idyllic landscape of Australia – no creepy crawlers in sight!

But the question remains: what kind of spiders were haunting Marta's bathroom?