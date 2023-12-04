Utah man tries to pet a bison and gets gored: "Definitely an idiot"

Salt Lake City, Utah - A man from Utah was seriously injured after he climbed over a fence and tried to pet a bison . He later admitted he was "definitely an idiot in this scenario."

Halen Carbajal suffered serious injuries after a bison attacked him. © Screenshot/GoFundMe

On Thanksgiving Day, Halen Carbajal was on his way home with his girlfriend when they walked past a neighbor's bison herd, as the New York Post reported.

Halen decided to climb the fence for a look at the wild animals.

"I was definitely an idiot in this scenario," he admitted later.

One of the huge animals started following him.

"[The bison] had followed me all the way over, and I was like 'Oh that’s pretty cool.'" Halen said. "I kind of did want to pet him, so I was just being naïve about the whole thing."

"Really cool" quickly became "really painful" when the bison lowered its head and attacked.