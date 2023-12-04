Utah man tries to pet a bison and gets gored: "Definitely an idiot"
Salt Lake City, Utah - A man from Utah was seriously injured after he climbed over a fence and tried to pet a bison. He later admitted he was "definitely an idiot in this scenario."
On Thanksgiving Day, Halen Carbajal was on his way home with his girlfriend when they walked past a neighbor's bison herd, as the New York Post reported.
Halen decided to climb the fence for a look at the wild animals.
"I was definitely an idiot in this scenario," he admitted later.
One of the huge animals started following him.
"[The bison] had followed me all the way over, and I was like 'Oh that’s pretty cool.'" Halen said. "I kind of did want to pet him, so I was just being naïve about the whole thing."
"Really cool" quickly became "really painful" when the bison lowered its head and attacked.
Bison petting attempt lands Utah man in the ICU
The bison gave Halen an 8-inch gash to the stomach, a broken rib, a ruptured liver, and an injured lung, according to his GoFundMe page created to help pay for his medical bills.
He had to be airlifted to the ICU, where he spent seven days in the hospital. The young man, who just finished a season working with the Utah Conservation Corps, is now recovering at home.
"It was for sure a reality check or recognizing my naivete and thinking it would be fine to try and touch one," Halen explained.
"Just realizing that you got to have a lot more reverence for big crazy beasts like that," Halen added.
Cover photo: Collage: Unsplash/Bryce Olsen & Screenshot/GoFundMe