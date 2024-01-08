Very tidy mouse caught secretly cleaning by night vision camera!
Wales, UK - Mystery cleaner revealed! A wildlife photographer was shocked to find the person tidying up after him was actually an animal, and he is a busy mouse!
Wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook kept returning to his workbench to find it cleaner than he'd left it.
Someone was picking up after him at night!
The photographer decided to set up a night vision camera to figure out what was happening in his shed in Powys, Wales, while he slept.
In a surprising turn, Rodney's night vision camera caught a little rodent secretly cleaning up after him. As a clip posted to X shows, the rodent gathers pegs, corks, nuts, and bolts and puts them back into the photographer's workbench tray.
"It has been going on for months," Rodney told the Guardian on Sunday, adding, "I call him Welsh Tidy Mouse. At first, I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed, so I set up a camera.”
"I couldn't believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up," Rodney said.
Tiny mouse cleans up every night
The mouse's industrious attitude intrigued the 75-year-old photographer.
Rodney wanted to see if the rodent would try to lift heavy things that were out of place, like a pot.
As the Guardian reported, the animal tried its best to lift the cookware.
"I don't bother to tidy up now, as I know he will see to it," he says, adding, "I leave things out of the box, and they put it back in its place by the morning. Ninety-nine times out of 100, the mouse will tidy up throughout the night."
This artist is lucky to have a mouse in the house that cleans up after him!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@bigjohnatyeo