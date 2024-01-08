Very tidy mouse caught secretly cleaning by night vision camera!

Wales, UK - Mystery cleaner revealed! A wildlife photographer was shocked to find the person tidying up after him was actually an animal , and he is a busy mouse!

A wildlife photographer caught the mystery cleaner that was picking up after him on camera. It turned out to be a meticulous mouse! © Collage: Screenshot/X/@bigjohnatyeo

Wildlife photographer Rodney Holbrook kept returning to his workbench to find it cleaner than he'd left it.

Someone was picking up after him at night!

The photographer decided to set up a night vision camera to figure out what was happening in his shed in Powys, Wales, while he slept.

In a surprising turn, Rodney's night vision camera caught a little rodent secretly cleaning up after him. As a clip posted to X shows, the rodent gathers pegs, corks, nuts, and bolts and puts them back into the photographer's workbench tray.



"It has been going on for months," Rodney told the Guardian on Sunday, adding, "I call him Welsh Tidy Mouse. At first, I noticed that some food that I was putting out for the birds was ending up in some old shoes I was storing in the shed, so I set up a camera.”

"I couldn't believe it when I saw that the mouse was tidying up," Rodney said.