Cat's moving response to owner's home birth has TikTokers in their feels
"Late night finds" are going viral on TikTok as users share the old photos that they have come to treasure. One particularly moving example came from a creator named Maria, who was looking back at photos from her home birth when she discovered one special snap starring her beloved cat.
Her post consists of just two photos, but that was more than enough to make it a viral hit.
In the first picture, Jack the cat can be seen next to her owner, who is currently in labor, while in the second, the cat rests her head against her owner's.
The post explains that the feline has been present at all three of her home births, providing comfort during labor each time.
The heartwarming images have been very well received on TikTok, earning millions of views since it was posted in October.
In an interview with Newsweek, the mother of three explained why Jack is so trusting of her.
Maria shares her cat Jack's sweet gestures during labor
Maria met Jack the day she was born, along with four other kittens, and served as the cats' foster mother at the time.
Unfortunately, two of the kittens died in the first 24 hours.
"I'm not sure what they had, but Jack and the other remaining kitten both got sick and required care around the clock, and the other kitten, whom we named Colby, only lived for about a week," Maria said.
It's no wonder Jack has been so affectionate and loyal to Maria ever since.
This was particularly evident during the home birth, with Maria explaining, "She would run to me and give head butts and purrs when a contraction would start, and then go back and watch me from across the room after the peak."
"That's your doula, she's a professional," one TikTok viewer joked.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/@altxmaria