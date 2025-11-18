Cat's moving response to owner's home birth has TikTokers in their feels

"Late night finds" are going viral on TikTok as users share the old photos that they have come to treasure. One particularly moving example came from a creator named Maria, who was looking back at photos from her home birth when she discovered one special snap starring her beloved cat .

Cat owner Maria went viral with her "late night find" on TikTok, showing how her pet reacted to her home birth. © Screenshot/Instagram/@altxmaria

Her post consists of just two photos, but that was more than enough to make it a viral hit.

In the first picture, Jack the cat can be seen next to her owner, who is currently in labor, while in the second, the cat rests her head against her owner's.

The post explains that the feline has been present at all three of her home births, providing comfort during labor each time.

The heartwarming images have been very well received on TikTok, earning millions of views since it was posted in October.

In an interview with Newsweek, the mother of three explained why Jack is so trusting of her.