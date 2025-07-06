Why is this man marrying a crocodile? The answer will blow you away!

San Pedro Huamelula, Mexico - A video from Mexico showing a wedding between a man and a crocodile has gone viral on the internet. Keep reading to understand the surprising context!

A video from Mexico showing a wedding between a man and a crocodile has gone viral on the internet. © Collage: Screenshots/X/@nexta_tv

What is taking place here in a community in southwestern Mexico almost seems like a normal wedding.

Dozens of guests have gathered in festive attire, and there is a wedding ceremony including a kiss, a wedding dance, and music.

If only it weren't for the unusual bride, who is not even able to say "I do" to her new "husband."

It might sound odd, but Daniel Gutiérrez did indeed marry a reptile in the Mexican town of San Pedro Huamelula.

It wasn't just the groom who got dressed up for the occasion!

The blushing crocodile bride was also dressed in a specially-made wedding dress for the ceremony and wore a tiny veil. However, the animal's mouth was tied shut with a string as a precaution against any (ahem) love bites.

In a video that is currently doing the rounds on the internet, you can get a small glimpse of the ceremony, where Gutiérrez presses a kiss on the crocodile's head after saying yes to his bride.

The celebrations then began with a street parade, an orchestra, and the wedding dance.

The description of the video sheds light on what is actually going on here: "The Mayor of a Mexican Town Married a Caiman – for Prosperity and Fish," says the post on X.

"This ritual has been celebrated for over 230 years and symbolizes the union of two Indigenous groups," the text continues.

"It is believed that only such a union can bring abundant crops to the land and plenty of fish to the sea."