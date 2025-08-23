Golden Retriever puppy is delighted by a strawberry – but he has to fight for it!

San Francisco, California - They say you shouldn't play with your food, but that certainly doesn't apply to the adorable Golden Retriever puppy Chomchom, whose fight with a strawberry has gone viral!

The final boss for puppy Chomchom just might be this strawberry! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@bhootu_the_samoyed

A video on Instagram shows the sweet ball of fur looking expectantly into the camera.

Then, suddenly, a strawberry lands in front of him, and there's no stopping the Golden!

As if the bright red fruit were a toy, Chomchom chews on it – or rather, he tries to, because the strawberry keeps slipping out of his fluffy paws.

"Who else's dog LOVES strawberries?" the owner wrote in the post's caption.

The puppy certainly does – if only he could get around to eating them!

Not necessarily with patience – but with plenty of motivation – Chomchom goes after the berry again and again.

After what feels like countless attempts, there's a happy ending after all, as he was finally able to chow down on the fruity goodness.

Chomchom's behavior might remind viewers of a toddler, and rightfully so, as the pup is only about three months old!