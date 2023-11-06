Wiley coyote tries to claim patio couch as his own!
San Francisco, California - A concerned San Francisco resident called animal welfare after a coyote refused to leave their patio sofa. They were afraid the animal was injured when it refused to move. Turns out the pup was just comfy!
This coyote is a wiley one.
He found an outdoor patio set up with a nice couch, made himself comfy, and then refused to budge.
The wild animal's lack of movement worried the patio's owner. The San Francisco resident started wondering if the coyote was hurt.
They called Animal Care & Control San Francisco (ACCSF) and explained the situation. Officer Mullen went to check out the wild couch squatter and assess his health, as per the ACCSF's Facebook post.
"I arrived and made contact with the resident who took me to their backyard and showed me the coyote who was comfortably resting on a couch in their outdoor patio," Officer Mullen said. "I approached the coyote and started talking to him, telling him that it was time to get up. He looked at me, got up, took a big stretch and made his way to the edge of the yard," the animal control officer continued.
"He was moving appropriately and did not appear sick or injured."
This young coyote was just comfy
After the officer talked to the animal, the coyote left his cozy perch. Per the animal control's Facebook post, he sauntered off, hopped over a wall, and made his way into the brush.
Officer Mullen said, "The coyote looked like a young healthy male that was probably recently kicked out of his den and was trying to make his way through the city."
Normally, coyotes live in family groups, but when the pups are about a year old their parents push them out of the family den and into the world.
About 100 coyotes call the San Francisco area home, per the ACCSF. These animals keep the rodent population under control.
What's more, they are usually more reserved and don't try to claim outdoor sofas as their own!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Animal Care & Control San Francisco