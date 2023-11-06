Wiley coyote tries to claim patio couch as his own!

San Francisco, California - A concerned San Francisco resident called animal welfare after a coyote refused to leave their patio sofa. They were afraid the animal was injured when it refused to move. Turns out the pup was just comfy!

The young coyote's lack of movement made concerned humans think he was injured. © Collage: Screenshots/Facebook/Animal Care & Control San Francisco

This coyote is a wiley one.

He found an outdoor patio set up with a nice couch, made himself comfy, and then refused to budge.

The wild animal's lack of movement worried the patio's owner. The San Francisco resident started wondering if the coyote was hurt.

They called Animal Care & Control San Francisco (ACCSF) and explained the situation. Officer Mullen went to check out the wild couch squatter and assess his health, as per the ACCSF's Facebook post.

"I arrived and made contact with the resident who took me to their backyard and showed me the coyote who was comfortably resting on a couch in their outdoor patio," Officer Mullen said. "I approached the coyote and started talking to him, telling him that it was time to get up. He looked at me, got up, took a big stretch and made his way to the edge of the yard," the animal control officer continued.

"He was moving appropriately and did not appear sick or injured."