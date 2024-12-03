Woman is horrified by animal surprise hiding behind the couch: "SOS HELP ME"

Arkansas - A giant and potentially dangerous animal was lurking in a family living room, and Sara Lehr only found out the truth when she was moving furniture around to re-decorate for Christmas!

As soon as the festive Christmas season approaches, many households turn their homes upside down in order to be as well-organized as possible for the big celebration.

This was also the case for Sara, who lives with her husband Cody and their four children.

In the process, something came to light that no one would have expected.

Sara wanted to move a few pieces of furniture around for her family of six to create more space for her Christmas tree.

When their couch was moved, however, there was a big surprise – on the floor was a gargantuan snake skin shed.

Sara recorded the gruesome scene on her TikTok for posterity in a now-viral post with onscreen text reading "SOS HELP ME."

"If you're my insurance company keep scrolling," joked the TikToker in the video's caption.

It was only after the skin had been stretched that Sara really understood the full extent of it!

"I'm gonna need somebody to talk me out of burning my house down," she said in the video. "Somebody send help... that's in my house right now ."

But wait – where is the snake?