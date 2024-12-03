US House subcommittee goes all in on Covid-19 lab leak theory in contentious report

Washington DC - A US House subcommittee concluded a two-year investigation Monday into the Covid-19 outbreak that killed 1.1 million Americans, backing the theory that the virus likely leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

A US House subcommittee claimed the Covid-19 pandemic originated in a lab leak from the Wuhan Institute of Virology. © Collage: Hector RETAMAL / AFP & REUTERS

A 520-page, highly politicized report from the Republican-controlled House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic looked at the federal and state-level response, as well as the pandemic's origins and vaccination efforts.

"This work will help the United States, and the world, predict the next pandemic, prepare for the next pandemic, protect ourselves from the next pandemic, and hopefully prevent the next pandemic," panel chairman Brad Wenstrup said in a letter to Congress.

US federal agencies, the World Health Organization, and scientists across the planet have arrived at different conclusions about the most likely origin of Covid-19.

Most believe it to have spread from animals, but a US intelligence analysis said last year that the virus may have been genetically engineered and escaped from a virology lab in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where human cases first emerged.

The congressional panel went for the lab leak theory after meeting 25 times, conducting more than 30 transcribed interviews, and reviewing more than one million pages of documents.