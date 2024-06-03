Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Dr. Fauci of "crimes against humanity" as Covid-19 hearing turns to chaos

Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene led a wave of Republicans who lashed out at former government scientist Anthony Fauci during a tense congressional hearing on Monday.

Marjorie Taylor Greene (r.) refused to recognize Dr. Anthony Fauci as a doctor as she ranted about Covid-19 policies during Monday's hearing. © JIM WATSON / AFP

Fauci, who became the face of medical experts amid the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, faced the House Oversight and Accountability Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, where Republicans repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories about the virus.

Leading the charge was Greene, who refused to recognize the 83-year-old as a doctor during the hearing.

"You're not 'Doctor.' You're Mr. Fauci in my few minutes," she said.

Greene accused Fauci of "making up" Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks, calling them a form of "abuse" towards the American people.

The Georgia Congresswoman was then called out by Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, who asked, "Are we allowed to deny that a doctor is a doctor just because we don't want him to be a doctor?"



"Yes, because in my time, that man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of fact, it should be revoked, and he belongs in prison," Greene replied.

After a lengthy rant about Americans being forced to stay at home during the pandemic, Greene then called on the committee to prosecute Facui for "crimes against humanity."