Marjorie Taylor Greene accuses Dr. Fauci of "crimes against humanity" as Covid-19 hearing turns to chaos
Washington DC - Marjorie Taylor Greene led a wave of Republicans who lashed out at former government scientist Anthony Fauci during a tense congressional hearing on Monday.
Fauci, who became the face of medical experts amid the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic, faced the House Oversight and Accountability Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic, where Republicans repeatedly pushed conspiracy theories about the virus.
Leading the charge was Greene, who refused to recognize the 83-year-old as a doctor during the hearing.
"You're not 'Doctor.' You're Mr. Fauci in my few minutes," she said.
Greene accused Fauci of "making up" Covid-19 protocols such as social distancing and wearing masks, calling them a form of "abuse" towards the American people.
The Georgia Congresswoman was then called out by Democratic Representative Jamie Raskin, who asked, "Are we allowed to deny that a doctor is a doctor just because we don't want him to be a doctor?"
"Yes, because in my time, that man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of fact, it should be revoked, and he belongs in prison," Greene replied.
After a lengthy rant about Americans being forced to stay at home during the pandemic, Greene then called on the committee to prosecute Facui for "crimes against humanity."
Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for Fauci to be "sent to prison"
Fauci fervently denied conspiracies of a Covid-19 coverup and accusations by Republicans that he had in any way lied about the origins of the virus.
"The accusation being circulated that I influenced the scientists to change their minds by bribing them with millions of dollars in grant money is absolutely false, and simply preposterous," he said.
"The second issue is a false accusation that I tried to cover up the possibility that the virus originated from a lab. In fact, the truth is exactly the opposite."
Fauci explained that he never wanted to rule out the theory as the origins of the virus have never been concretely determined, noting that he had told scientists to report any related findings to authorities.
Marjorie Taylor Greene doubled down on her attacks in the hearing with several posts on X, calling him a "mad scientist" who should be in jail.
