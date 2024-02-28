Billie Eilish and Ryan Gosling to bring Barbie tunes to the Oscars stage!

Los Angeles, California - Ryan Gosling is definitely Kenough to sing live at the Oscars .

Ryan Gosling (l.) and Billie Eilish have both been tapped to perform their Barbie hits at the 2024 Oscars. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP

Gosling, the Academy Award-nominated star of the hit film Barbie, will perform the power ballad I'm Just Ken at the March 10 gala, one of five songs up for a golden statuette, organizers announced Wednesday.

Also scheduled to take the stage are Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas for another Barbie tune, the introspective What Was I Made For?

Scott George and the Osage Singers will perform Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People) from Killers of the Flower Moon, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced.

Rounding out the list are Jon Batiste singing It Never Went Away from American Symphony, a documentary about the musician and his wife, and Becky G singing The Fire Inside, written by perennial nominee Diane Warren for Flamin' Hot.

While Eilish's song won two Grammys and is the clear favorite, I'm Just Ken – written by Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt – was one of the highlights of the summer blockbuster, and fans had clamored for Gosling to sing on Oscars night.