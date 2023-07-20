Barbie movie is a home run with a treat for music lovers

The Barbie movie is worth seeing, and the soundtrack is a hit. Could this be the soundtrack and mood of the summer?

By Jamie Grasse

Los Angeles, California - The Barbie movie is certainly worth seeing, and its star-studded soundtrack is already a hit, but ould Barbie: The Album have the song of the summer?

Barbie is a treat for musical lovers, and pop icon Dua Lipa is featured on the soundtrack. © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP The Barbie movie has got musical numbers, dance battles, and Lizzo sing-narrating the iconic doll's life in the Barbie world – what could be more perfect? Lizzo's performance brilliantly sets the tone for Greta Gerwig's comedy about the doll that's always been more than a toy, Barbie.

Usually, movie soundtracks create moods or produce chart hits, while in musicals, the songs advance the plot and explain the characters' emotions. The songs on Barbie: The Album are destined to be bangers like Dua Lipa's Dance the Night or pull at your heartstrings like Billie Eilish's What Was I Made For?, but the Barbie soundtrack may do even more!

See the Barbie Movie before you listen to Barbie: The Album!

Margot Robbie is a stunning Barbie in Greta Gerwig's new movie. © JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP The Barbie soundtrack adds to director Greta Gerwig's engaging world and moves it along. An especially bright moment is I'm Just Ken sung in pitch-perfect fashion by actor Ryan Gosling, who naturally plays "Just Ken." The original songs produced by Mark Ronson were clearly created in close collaboration with Gerwig, as they, too, are full of ideas about the doll and the controversy around Mattel. They expertly tread the line amid meta-commentary about selling out and creativity. The songs come in at all the right places, like Charlie XCX's Speed Drive, highlight the moods of Eilish's emotional ballad, and move you as good music should. The most surprising addition was the performance of Lizzo's, as of yet unreleased song, Pink. More than a few songs from the upcoming soundtrack came out before the album's official release, like What Was I Made For? and PinkPantheress's Angel, but just gow chocked full of Barbie references and how conceptually tied to the movie these songs are won't hit home until you see it. In fact, knowing the hits made predicting where they would come in almost easy.