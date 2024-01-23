Billie Eilish gushes over Oscars nomination: "Endlessly grateful"

Billie Eilish has scored her second Oscars nomination for her Barbie ballad, What Was I Made For?. © MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 22-year-old singer was among the nominees for the 2024 Oscars announced on Tuesday, earning a nod for her Barbie ballad What Was I Made For?.

"We are so incredibly honored to receive a nomination for What Was I Made For?," Billie wrote in a joint Instagram statement with her brother and collaborator, Finneas.

"As lifelong fans of film, music in film and the Academy Awards, this means everything to us. We are so grateful to the Academy, its members, and to be recognized alongside so many songwriters that we respect and admire."

The Grammy winner continued on to thank Barbie director Greta Gerwig, co-writer Noah Baumbach, and the film's entire cast and crew.

Billie gave a special mention to leading lady Margot Robbie, who was surprisingly snubbed for Best Actress in the acclaimed flick, for "her incredible foresight as a producer and brilliant performance that resonated with us so profoundly when writing this song."

What Was I Made For? will face some stiff competition at the annual ceremony, facing off against another Barbie fan-favorite, I'm Just Ken.