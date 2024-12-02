Britney Spears celebrates divorce finalization on 43rd birthday!

Pop sensation Britney Spears is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, and it comes with a major life update – her divorce from Sam Asghari is now final.

Los Angeles, California - Pop icon Britney Spears is celebrating her 43rd birthday today, and it comes with a big life update – her divorce from Sam Asghari is now final.

Britney Spears' (r.) divorce with ex-husband Sam Asghari (l.) became official on her 43rd birthday!  © Collage: Ethan Miller / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@britneyspears

Can we get a Brit-yay?

According to TMZ, the Toxic artist's divorce proceedings finally concluded on Monday after over a year of waiting.

Multiple challenges had eroded the pair's 14-month marriage, resulting in Sam's ultimate decision to file for divorce in August 2023.

While the split seemed mutual, things were pretty tense behind the scenes, with one report even claiming that Britney chased her ex with an ax.

The couple had a prenuptial agreement, so the 30-year-old model didn't gain much financially, but Britney did help him out by paying his rent for a "few months" after they split.

However, since the divorce, both parties have seemingly moved on.

The Womanizer artist has been in an on-again-off-again relationship with her landscaper Paul Soliz, while Sam is reportedly dating Beverly Hills real estate agent Brooke Irvine.

