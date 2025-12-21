Britney Spears says she doesn't owe "so much as a dime" to the IRS in legal battle over alleged unpaid taxes!

Los Angeles, California - Oops! Does Britney Spears owe the government some more money?

Britney Spears is challenging the IRS over claims of unpaid taxes from 2021. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

TMZ shared a new filing where the 44-year-old pop star was issued a Notice of Deficiency for unpaid taxes from 2021.

Britney allegedly owes over $600,000, yet the Toxic singer has disputed the claims, insisting that she does not owe the IRS "so much as a dime."

In her legal response, Britney argues that the IRS made multiple errors reviewing her return – including a significant adjustment tied to a company, Shiloh Standing Inc., that her father Jamie created after her conservatorship began.

The Gimme More chart-topper says that she paid what she owed for 2021 and has docs to back it.

She's also asking the court to rule that there is no deficiency in her original tax filing and to reject the IRS' claims.

