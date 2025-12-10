Britney Spears ignites romance rumors with mystery man

Baja California Sur, Mexico - Britney Spears may have a new man in her life, per the latest sighting of the pop star!

Britney Spears was spotted with an unknown man during her trip to Mexico for her 44th birthday. © IMAGO / Capital Pictures

New viral images have surfaced on social media of the Womanizer hitmaker with an unknown man.

The snaps show Britney styled in an off-the-shoulder light pink top, white shorts, and shades while boarding a a yacht.

The mystery man with tattooed arms rocked an all-black 'fit and carried a tote bag as he followed closely behind the singer.

Per the Daily Mail, Britney's luxury boat headed to Baja California Sur for her birthday.

The Toxic artist documented her trip with an Instagram post where she donned a neon-pink bikini piece before teasingly removing the top right as the video ended.

Britney previously dated Paul Soliz on and off before the two split for good in April.

Prior to this, the Gimme More was married to Sam Asghari for 14 months, and their divorce was finalized in 2024.