Britney Spears hits back at Kevin Federline's bombshell memoir allegations

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears has refuted her ex-husband Kevin Federline's salacious claims in his new memoir , You Thought You Knew!

Britney Spears clapped back at Kevin Federline (l.) after he made shocking allegations against her in his new memoir, You Thought You Knew. © Collage: Charley Gallay / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / Dreamstime

After the 47-year-old accused his ex-wife of cheating and endangering their two sons in his book, Britney has issued a fiery response.

The Toxic hitmaker's rep told People, "With news from Kevin's book breaking, once again he and others are profiting off her, and sadly it comes after child support has ended with Kevin."

"All she cares about are her kids, Sean Preston and Jayden James, and their well-being during this sensationalism. She detailed her journey in her memoir [The Woman in Me]."

Several excerpts from Federline's book have gone viral, where he claims that Britney is "racing toward something irreversible."

The 47-year-old further alleged that the Womanizer singer cheated on him with a female dancer, watched their sons sleep while holding a knife, and called up her ex Justin Timberlake the night before their wedding.