Birthday suit! Britney Spears gets wild in racy now-removed clip after partying with Paris Hilton for her bday

Los Angeles, California - Britney Spears dropped footage of herself on a yacht amid reports that Paris Hilton quietly threw her a birthday party!

Britney Spears nearly stripped down in a since-removed post where she posed in a bikini on a yacht. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@britneyspears

The 44-year-old dropped a now-deleted racy video of herself seemingly about to strip down while on the boat in the middle of the ocean.

Britney's since-removed Instagram clip featured the Toxic hitmaker flaunting her figure in a hot pink, two-piece bikini, messy hair, and shades.

Her sexy clip ended right before Britney completely took off her top while she oddly captioned the post, "Did a flip off the boat but I hurt myself."

Though the Gimme More singer has deleted the clip, it seemingly coincides with Deuxmoi's report that Paris hosted a private and very intimate birthday celebration for Britney in Mexico.

The gossip blog shared that the socialite transformed a villa at Las Ventanas al Paraiso into a candlelit "girls' night" dinner for the pop star, complete with white balloons and fresh roses.