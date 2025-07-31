Cardi B scores big win as she prepares to go to court over 2018 assault

Los Angeles, California - A judge has ruled in Cardi B 's favor ahead of her assault trial for the 2018 lawsuit against her.

Cardi B's assault trial begins next month, and the rapper has already scored a small victory ahead of it. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Rolling Stone reported that on Wednesday, a judge granted the Bodak Yellow rapper's request that her previous job as a stripper not be used against her during the August 11 trial.

Cardi, who is being sued by former security guard Emani Ellis, reportedly filed a motion in April to block any mention of certain parts of her past, as she believed the jury might see her as a "bad person" as a result.

Ellis has accused the Grammy winner of physically assaulting her outside of Cardi's OB-GYN office in Beverly Hills.

Per the site, the judge approved the WAP hitmaker's request to break the trial into two parts and only allow talk of her finances if she's found liable in the first phase.

Judge Ian C. Fusselman also agreed to block any mention of so-called "prior bad acts," saying that references to them "would be unduly prejudicial and likely to confuse the jury and result in an undue waste of time."

Ellis alleged in her lawsuit that Cardi "violently" hit her on the head, face, and body while also shouting racial slurs towards her. She also claimed the incident resulted in her being fired from her job.