Cardi B's hottest looks from 2025 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week!
Paris, France - Here's a glimpse at the top risqué looks that Cardi B slayed during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week!
The Be Careful rapper leveled up from expensive red bottoms to high-couture fashion during her recent time in the City of Love.
Cardi played no games in Paris with several jaw-dropping looks that turned heads – and made birds the unexpected accessory we never knew we needed!
If you're just as obsessed over the Grammy-winner's fashion week style, you've come to the right place.
Here are Cardi's best looks from this year's Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week!
Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show
On July 6, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker kicked things off at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show on the steps of the Petit Palais with a head-turning fit.
The gown was a fitted column dress that was adorned with an exaggerated shoulder piece draped with white, beaded fringe that went all the way down her knees.
She added a chic bob, black gloves, and even a live black bird – aptly named "Crowdi B" – to the ensemble.
Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026
When Cardi pulled up to the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture event, she did so in a strapless, red dress that featured a corset-style bodice and dazzling embellishments.
Yet the gown's magnum opus was the large, 3D roses that hung from wires and gave the illusion that they were sprouting from the rapper's back.
She added a statement choker and slicked-back bun to the gorgeous look – someone please give Cardi her flowers!
Ashi Studio Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show
The WAP artist gave a softer and more delicate vibe when she attended the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Fall/Winter show on July 8.
Cardi stunned in a long-sleeve ivory gown that featured a layered asymmetrical skirt and lace designs throughout the dress.
As for her accessories, she kept things simple with matching, white pointed-toe pumps while her hair was styled in a long braid with some loose strands of hair flowing in front.
Cardi's style has certainly evolved throughout the years, but her latest looks add a new level of anticipation for her sophomore album, Am I The Drama?, and its gothic aesthetic!
