Cardi B's hottest looks from 2025 Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week!

These are money moves! Cardi B took couture to the next level with her head-turning outfits during her time at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week.

By Elyse Johnson

Paris, France - Here's a glimpse at the top risqué looks that Cardi B slayed during Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week!

Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show

Cardi B posed with a live black bird while attending the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show. © IMAGO / ABACAPRESS On July 6, the Bodak Yellow hitmaker kicked things off at the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show on the steps of the Petit Palais with a head-turning fit. The gown was a fitted column dress that was adorned with an exaggerated shoulder piece draped with white, beaded fringe that went all the way down her knees. She added a chic bob, black gloves, and even a live black bird – aptly named "Crowdi B" – to the ensemble.

Rahul Mishra Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026

Cardi deserves her flowers for rocking this smoking hot red gown that was adorned with large roses. © IMAGO / Bestimage When Cardi pulled up to the Rahul Mishra Haute Couture event, she did so in a strapless, red dress that featured a corset-style bodice and dazzling embellishments.

Yet the gown's magnum opus was the large, 3D roses that hung from wires and gave the illusion that they were sprouting from the rapper's back. She added a statement choker and slicked-back bun to the gorgeous look – someone please give Cardi her flowers!

Ashi Studio Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2025/2026 show

Cardi gave ethereal vibes at the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Fall/Winter show in a beautiful ivory gown. © IMAGO/ ABACAPRESS The WAP artist gave a softer and more delicate vibe when she attended the Ashi Studio Haute Couture Fall/Winter show on July 8. Cardi stunned in a long-sleeve ivory gown that featured a layered asymmetrical skirt and lace designs throughout the dress. As for her accessories, she kept things simple with matching, white pointed-toe pumps while her hair was styled in a long braid with some loose strands of hair flowing in front.