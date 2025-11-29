Cardi B shares adorable new glimpse of her baby boy with Stefon Diggs – and he's twinning with dad!

Los Angeles, California - Cardi B gave fans a new glimpse at her newborn son with Stefon Diggs, and he's already repping his dad's team with style.

Cardi B (r.) shared a sweet new photo of her newborn son "Baby Brim" with New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs (l.) – and he's already rocking dad's team gear! © Collage: Kevin Winter & DIMITRIOS KAMBOURIS / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

In a recent Instagram Story, the 33-year-old mama shared a heartwarming new snapshot of the baby dressed in a fluffy white fleece onesie featuring Stefon's jersey number and last name in gold lettering.

Snuggled against a family member's shoulder, the little one kept his face tucked under the hood, leaving fans eager for more views of the athlete's tiny mini-me.

The couple welcomed their son earlier this month, though his name remains under wraps.

Stefon playfully hinted at it previously, posting "Baby Brim" on an early photo of Cardi and the newborn wrapped in a Patriots blanket.

Cardi also shared some Thanksgiving family fun, including her older children – Kulture (7), Wave (4), and Blossom (14 months), who she shares with estranged husband Offset.

The siblings wore matching outfits, and Cardi captured little Blossom trying to take her first steps.