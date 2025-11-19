Offset wipes Instagram after Cardi B's explosive harassment claims

Los Angeles, California - Offset has deleted his Instagram page after denying that he's been harassing his ex-wife, Cardi B .

Offset (l.) has quietly deleted his Instagram page amid his drama with his estranged wife, Cardi B. © Collage: JC Olivera / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

As of Wednesday, the Walk It Talk It rapper's profile is deactivated, with a message that reads, "Profile isn't available. The link may be broken, or the profile may have been removed."

The move comes after Offset seemingly shaded his estranged wife's new baby boy with NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Days after Cardi welcomed her fourth child, her ex wrote on his Instagram story, "My kid lol," which fans surmised was a dig at her.

Cardi then shared via X that she feels like her life "is in danger."

"I'm really tired of getting harassed, and when I get harassed privately and I ignore it, that's when I start getting harassed publicly," she added during an X Spaces stream.

Offset's rep later slammed the supposedly "fabricated" drama, telling TMZ, "Cardi responded to misinformation, and the situation escalated unnecessarily.