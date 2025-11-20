Stefon Diggs teases his and Cardi B's baby name in first comments!

Los Angeles, California - Stefon Diggs gushed over Cardi B after welcoming their baby boy – and may have teased his name!

Stefon Diggs (l.) praised Cardi B after the rapper gave birth to their son – who's name might be "Brim." © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@iamcardib & Alex Slitz / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

After the Bongos hitmaker shared the first images of her newborn son on Instagram this week, her baby daddy couldn't hold back his praise.

Under Cardi's post, Stefon wrote, "Proud of you boo butt !!!! Love you."

"There he issssssss," he added.

The New England Patriots wide receiver also seemingly dropped their son's name – or nickname – by writing, "Baby brim" with kissing-face emojis.

The supposed name-drop comes amid some drama as Cardi's ex, Offset, supposedly joked about their son on his Instagram story.

The Migos member wrote, "My kid lol," in the since-deleted post – which received backlash from fans and the Safe rapper herself, as she later accused her estranged husband of "harassing" her.