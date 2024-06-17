Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows shocking photos of bike accident injuries

Connecticut - Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay had a serious bike accident last week and has issued a heartfelt appeal for people to wear helmets.

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay had a serious bike accident last week. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@gordongram

"I have a very important message for all the dads out there," Ramsay wrote in a Saturday Instagram post ahead of Father's Day. "WEAR A HELMET !"

"I'm doing ok and did not break any bones or suffer any major injuries but I am a bit bruised up looking like a purple potato," he added, explaining that his bike accident had left him shaken.

Ramsay then explains how important it is to wear a helmet and that it saved his life.

"Honestly, you've got to wear a helmet. I don't care how short the journey is, I don't care the fact that these helmets cost money... they're crucial," the chef says in his video.

Ramsay added that he is happy to have made it out of the incident alive, thanking the doctors and nurses who helped him through this difficult time.