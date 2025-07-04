Bachelor in Paradise: What to expect from generation-spanning new season!

Bachelor in Paradise season 10, which kicks off on July 7, will welcome a number of fan-favorites from recent seasons of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette. © Disney/Bahareh Ritter

Bailey Brown, Alexe Godin, and Zoe McGrady from Grant's season will hit the beach, along with Jess Edwards and Lexi Young from Joey's season of The Bachelor.

Making a return to Paradise is season 9 star Kat Izzo, who originally starred in Zach's season of The Bachelor.

On the men's side, seven suitors from Jenn's season of The Bachelorette – including Jonathon Johnson and Sam McKinney – are heading to Paradise, along with older Bachelor Nation alums like Dale Moss, Justin Glaze, and Kyle Howard.

While these stars have been dubbed the season's "Week 1" cast, ABC has now confirmed that the senior contestants – pulled from the debut seasons of The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette – will join in episode 3, airing on July 15.

Among the 60+ crew is Gerry's runner-up Leslie Fhima, along with April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, and Natascha Hardee. Leading the men are Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, and Gary Levingston.

So, how exactly will all of this work? Well, we're not exactly sure.