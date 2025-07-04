Bachelor in Paradise: What to expect from generation-spanning new season!
Bachelor in Paradise season 10, which kicks off on July 7, will welcome a number of fan-favorites from recent seasons of both The Bachelor and The Bachelorette.
Bailey Brown, Alexe Godin, and Zoe McGrady from Grant's season will hit the beach, along with Jess Edwards and Lexi Young from Joey's season of The Bachelor.
Making a return to Paradise is season 9 star Kat Izzo, who originally starred in Zach's season of The Bachelor.
On the men's side, seven suitors from Jenn's season of The Bachelorette – including Jonathon Johnson and Sam McKinney – are heading to Paradise, along with older Bachelor Nation alums like Dale Moss, Justin Glaze, and Kyle Howard.
While these stars have been dubbed the season's "Week 1" cast, ABC has now confirmed that the senior contestants – pulled from the debut seasons of The Golden Bachelor and The Golden Bachelorette – will join in episode 3, airing on July 15.
Among the 60+ crew is Gerry's runner-up Leslie Fhima, along with April Kirkwood, Kathy Swarts, and Natascha Hardee. Leading the men are Charles "CK" King, Jack Lencioni, Keith Gordon, Kim Buike, and Gary Levingston.
So, how exactly will all of this work? Well, we're not exactly sure.
How will season 10 of Bachelor in Paradise work?
It's assumed the two generations will have separate sides of the show, but host Jesse Palmer faced backlash last month after cheekily suggesting that there would "hopefully" be some age-gap flings in Paradise, per Us Weekly.
Whether or not he was joking, his remarks were quickly criticized in comments from Bachelor Nation stars Rachael Kirkconnell and Jade Roper.
Putting that mess aside, it's likely the new season will still follow the usual format, which sees alternating rose ceremonies led by either the men or the women.
Any Paradise star not given a rose will be sent home, and newcomers are added throughout the season to shake things up and form new connections.
With this being a Bachelor series, the final couples traditionally get engaged at the end of the season, though this is not always the case.
Jesse Palmer will return as host, along with bartender Wells Adams. Former Bachelorette Hannah Brown will be joining this season to serve the guests in the all-new Champagne Lounge.
How to watch Bachelor in Paradise season 10
Bachelor Mondays are back thanks to the latest season of Paradise, but the series is already promising a bit of a chaotic run.
Season 10 kicks off at 8 PM ET on Monday, July 7. The next episode will air the following Monday (July 14), but episode 3 – which will feature the arrival of the Golden contestants – is set for Tuesday, July 15.
The show then returns to the usual Monday slot. Fans can tune in live on ABC or stream the next day on Hulu.
Cover photo: Disney/Bahareh Ritter