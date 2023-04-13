Drake Bell reportedly speaking with cops after being reported "missing and endangered"

Daytona Beach, Florida - Law enforcement officers in Florida have made contact with actor Drake Bell, who was considered to be "missing and endangered."

Drake Bell has reportedly been found and is safe after being reported missing and endangered on Thursday morning. © Collage: David Livingston / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Thursday morning, Daytona Beach Police Department revealed via Facebook that Drake & Josh star Drake Bell, born Jared Drake Bell, was considered "missing and endangered."

However, TMZ has since reported that the 36-year-old has been found and is safe according to "law enforcement sources" who have been in contact with the actor. It's still unclear where he was, or why he was considered to be "endangered."

Per the police department's initial post, Bell was last seen traveling in a 2022 gray BMW, and his last known location is thought to be the area around Mainland High School before 9 PM on Wednesday.

In June 2021, Bell pleaded guilty to a felony charge of attempted child endangerment and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles and was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.

The charges stemmed from a December 2017 incident between Bell, who was 31 at the time, and a 15-year-old girl. Law enforcement said the meeting came after two months of social media messages, some of which were "sexual in nature."