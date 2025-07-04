July 4 has a special meaning for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – here's why
Los Angeles, California - For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, July 4 is not just a national holiday! That's right, America's Independence Day also has a very personal meaning for the couple, as outlined in his tell-all memoir, Spare.
As People reports, the couple first met on July 3, 2016 – nine years ago now – and their first date went so well that they arranged to meet the very next day on the Fourth of July.
And Harry came up with something very special to make up for his lateness on their first date – he brought Meghan a sweet surprise!
When the then-actor walked in the door wearing a blue dress with stripes, the prince allegedly presented her with a pink box.
Inside were cupcakes in red, white, and blue American flag colors in honor of Independence Day.
Meghan apparently loved the thoughtful gesture, and the rest is history.
Although they met nine years ago, Meghan and Harry have been married for around seven years.
Together, they're raising their two children, Prince Archie (6) and Princess Lilibet (4), in their California home after stepping down from royal family duties in 2020.
Cover photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/dpa