July 4 has a special meaning for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry – here's why

Los Angeles, California - For Meghan Markle and Prince Harry , July 4 is not just a national holiday! That's right, America's Independence Day also has a very personal meaning for the couple, as outlined in his tell-all memoir, Spare .

As People reports, the couple first met on July 3, 2016 – nine years ago now – and their first date went so well that they arranged to meet the very next day on the Fourth of July.

And Harry came up with something very special to make up for his lateness on their first date – he brought Meghan a sweet surprise!

When the then-actor walked in the door wearing a blue dress with stripes, the prince allegedly presented her with a pink box.

Inside were cupcakes in red, white, and blue American flag colors in honor of Independence Day.

Meghan apparently loved the thoughtful gesture, and the rest is history.