Emma Thompson reveals Trump asked her on a date: "I could have changed the course of American history"

Locarno, Switzerland - It didn't take long for Emma Thompson to find some interested suitors after her divorce from fellow actor Kenneth Branagh in 1995, but if she had accepted one very specific invitation, she might have changed the course of US history!

Emma Thompson (r.) has revealed that Donald Trump asked her on a date shortly after she finalized her divorce in the 1990s. © Collage: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP & Daniel LEAL / AFP

During a question-and-answer session at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on Saturday, the 66-year-old Harry Potter star revealed a previously well-kept secret.

As reported by the Daily Mail, none other than President Donald Trump had asked Thompson on a date in the late 1990s, shortly after she had signed her divorce papers.

While she was on the set of a new film, her cell phone suddenly rang, with the current US president on the other end!

Thompson herself thought she had been the victim of a prank call, but when Trump asked her to have dinner with him at one of his properties, she knew it was serious.

"I said: 'Well, that's very sweet. Thank you so much. I'll get back to you,'" she recalled.

The date never came to fruition, but Thompson does wonder what could've been.

"I could have changed the course of American history," she quipped.

At the time, Trump was also a recent divorcé – he had just separated from Marla Maples, with whom he shares a daughter, Tiffany.