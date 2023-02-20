Euphoria star Angus Cloud is reportedly MIA after alleged hit-and-run

Marina del Rey, California - Euphoria actor Angus Cloud has found himself on cops' radar after allegedly being involved in a hit-and-run .

Where in the world is Angus Cloud? The Euphoria star has gone MIA amid cops looking for him. © PRESLEY ANN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Where in the world is Angus Cloud?

The 24-year-old star is apparently nowhere to be found following a car accident he may have been involved in on Tuesday.

According to TMZ, Cloud and an unknown male were driving an SUV that apparently rear-ended a Toyota in Marina del Rey and then drove off.

The driver of the Toyota has been identified as a female who reportedly suffered bruising to her arms and legs.

The report also noted that a witness who saw the whole ordeal went to look for the actor and the SUV in the parking lot where it had travelled to, but claimed that Cloud and the other passenger had vanished.

The California Highway Patrol Law is now looking to speak Cloud, though officials stated he is not officially a suspect in the case. Yet, police want to clarify if he was directly responsible for the fender bender.

Coincidentally, Cloud's Euphoria character Fezco found himself in a similar situation at the end of the teen drama's recent season.