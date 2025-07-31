Sean "Diddy" Combs makes bold request ahead of sentencing

New York, New York - Lawyers for Sean "Diddy" Combs have submitted a new motion calling for the rapper to be acquitted or receive a new trial after his conviction in New York earlier this month.

Sean "Diddy" Combs is seeking to be acquitted or receive a new trial after his conviction on prostitution charges in New York earlier this month. © Rich Fury / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Combs' legal team submitted the motion on Wednesday night, arguing that his conviction on prostitution-related charges under the Mann Act was "unconstitutional," per Us Weekly.

His attorneys claimed that the 55-year-old hip-hop mogul never paid for the transportation of sex workers and did not have sex with any prostitutes.

Instead, they allege that Combs merely watched or filmed the sex acts, noting that courts have upheld that "paying for voyeurism" is not considered prostitution.

"To our knowledge, Mr. Combs is the only person ever convicted of violating the statute for conduct anything like this," the attorneys said.

"It is undisputed that he had no commercial motive and that all involved were adults. The men chose to travel and engage in the activity voluntarily."

The motion further argued that women were not "vulnerable or exploited or trafficked or sexually assaulted" during Combs' infamous "freak-offs" – which were described during his trial as days-long, drug-fuelled sex parties.

Should his conviction not be tossed, his attorneys are seeking a new trial on the two prostitution-related charges.