Kanye West shares disturbing selfie that rattles the internet!

Los Angeles, California - Kanye West gave a disturbing look into his recent trip to South Korea with a perplexing selfie.

Kanye West shared an unsettling selfie on Instagram along with some more images from his trip to South Korea. © Screenshot/Instagram/@ye

On Tuesday, Ye took to his Instagram story to release some odd artwork, including a very unsettling selfie of the rapper.

The post featured the Grammy-winning artist dressed in a green hoodie covering his head and a matching perforated green mask underneath.

Ye's story also included abstract images and trippy pictures of himself on stage performing South Korea.

As usual, the Donda rapper didn't give an explanation for the disturbing posts, but given his erratic behavior as of late, that isn't too surprising.

Just hours later, though, Ye's wife Bianca Censori revealed that her Instagram page had been hacked.

"This account has been subject to recurring hacks. Anything strange is not me," the Yeezy architect wrote via her own story.