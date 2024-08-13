Former Disney child star arrested for alleged domestic violence

Los Angeles, California - Actor Skai Jackson, best known for her roles on Disney shows like Jessie and Bunk'd Camp Kikiwaka, was recently arrested for a very serious offense.

Skai Jackson, best known for her roles on Disney shows like Jessie and Bunk'd Camp Kikiwaka, was recently arrested for a very serious offense. © Collage: Mat Hayward & Monica Schipper/GETTY IMAGES/AFP

TMZ reported that officers were deployed to the Universal CityWalk shopping center in Hollywood last week because the 22-year-old star had been seen having a violent argument with her boyfriend.

Jackson is said to have pushed her partner more than once, but according to the outlet, both denied that there had been any physical altercation whatsoever.

Instead, the pair allegedly claimed that they were, in fact, happily engaged and expecting a child together.

When police officers reviewed video footage, however, they saw that Jackson had indeed roughly pushed her partner.

She was then arrested for misdemeanor domestic battery, but she was released from custody a few hours later.

The case is now reportedly being reviewed by the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office to determine whether or not official charges are warranted in relation to the incident.