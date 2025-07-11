Chris Brown faces new charges in ongoing UK nightclub assault case

London, UK - Singer Chris Brown on Friday pleaded not guilty in a UK court to further charges stemming from an alleged London nightclub brawl in 2023.

Chris Brown arrives at Southwark Crown Court in London on Friday to attend a plea hearing in the case against him for attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent during an alleged London nightclub brawl in 2023. © Rhianna Chadwick / AFP

Fans of the singer, who is in the middle of an international tour, packed the public gallery at London's Southwark Crown Court.

Brown, who had a troubled relationship with Barbadian singer Rihanna, turned to face his supporters at the end of the hearing, waving and blowing them a kiss.

"I love you, Chris," one of them said.

He formally entered not guilty pleas to charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and having an offensive weapon – a bottle – in a public place.

Brown, who is on $6.7 million bail, spent nearly a week in jail in May before being released.

Police arrested him at a five-star hotel in the northwestern city of Manchester hours after he reportedly flew in by private jet.

Judge Tony Baumgartner earlier gave him the green light to continue his scheduled tour, which began on June 8 in Amsterdam.

Under the terms of his bail, Brown will forfeit the £5.0 million guarantee if he fails to return for court proceedings.